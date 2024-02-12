Citigroup Inc. Buys 36,024 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.39% of AECOM worth $45,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

AECOM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACM opened at $89.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.