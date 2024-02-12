Citigroup Inc. Buys 89,366 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,327,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,366 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Ambev worth $42,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 128,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ambev by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,318,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,467 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ambev by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 693,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

