Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $40,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

