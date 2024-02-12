Citigroup Inc. Has $39.96 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $572.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.