Citigroup Inc. Has $40.47 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $40,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.