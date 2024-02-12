Citigroup Inc. Has $43.62 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,864 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $43,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,143,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 237,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

