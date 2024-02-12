Citigroup Inc. Has $48.35 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $48,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,582,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $214.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.