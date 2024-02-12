Citigroup Inc. Has $49.85 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Albemarle worth $49,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.16.

Shares of ALB opened at $115.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.43. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

