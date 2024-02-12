Citigroup Inc. Has $51.70 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $51,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

