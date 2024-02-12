Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,958 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $54,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $396.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,538 shares of company stock worth $18,523,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

