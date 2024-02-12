Citigroup Inc. Purchases 691,615 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1,193.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 691,615 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $44,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $53.75 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

