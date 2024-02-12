Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $51,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $127.36 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

