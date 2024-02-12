Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,419,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $50,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 97.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 50,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 98,127 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $1,102,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ITUB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.91 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

