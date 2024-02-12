Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $45,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $555,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

