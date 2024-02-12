Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.89% of Daqo New Energy worth $44,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,786 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 324.8% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 611,755 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $23,569,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DQ stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.14.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.