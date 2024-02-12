Citigroup Inc. Sells 113,872 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $43,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

PSX stock opened at $145.66 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.13.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

