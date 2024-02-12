Citigroup Inc. Sells 255,745 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $40,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

AFL opened at $78.23 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.