Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,786 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Teradyne worth $48,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TER opened at $102.31 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.