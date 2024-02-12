Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,215 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Moody’s worth $50,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $405.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $406.30.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

