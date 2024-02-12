Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,679 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,679 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $42,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.11 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

