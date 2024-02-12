Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Edison International worth $43,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.70 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

