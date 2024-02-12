Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 944,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,191,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,715,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,070,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

NYSE CL opened at $83.46 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

