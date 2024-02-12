Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,834 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

DLTR stock opened at $139.50 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

