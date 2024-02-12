Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

BR stock opened at $198.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.