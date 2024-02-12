Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 260.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 151.3% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDY opened at $434.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.