Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,174.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

