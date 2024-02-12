Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Price Performance
NYSE ALB opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
