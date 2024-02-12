Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 166,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $240.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $240.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.42.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.