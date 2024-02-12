Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $68,872,212 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,447.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,989.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,386.60. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,000.90 and a 12 month high of $7,497.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

