Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.07 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,818. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EQR opened at $58.86 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

