Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,740 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $175,451,000 after acquiring an additional 599,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 166,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

