Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HIG opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

