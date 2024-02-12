Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 18,298 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $47.30 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

