Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Copart were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Copart by 99.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,251 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Copart by 98.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,546 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

