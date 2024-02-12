Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

