Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.93.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.