Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Increased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

DFUV opened at $37.72 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

