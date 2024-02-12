DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

