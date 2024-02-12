Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.