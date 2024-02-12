Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $249.18 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.01.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

