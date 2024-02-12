Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,688 shares of company stock worth $1,554,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.6 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

