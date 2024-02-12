Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 135,201 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,201 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,984,999 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 1,455,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 412,447 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,852,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,471,000 after buying an additional 1,353,221 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RIG opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.88.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.
