Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 135,201 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,201 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,984,999 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 1,455,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 412,447 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,852,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,471,000 after buying an additional 1,353,221 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

