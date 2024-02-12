Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 5,612 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $205.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.