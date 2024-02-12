Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $172.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.97 billion, a PE ratio of 331.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

