Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $14.52 on Monday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

