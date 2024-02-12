Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

