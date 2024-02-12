Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 3,825 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.06 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.