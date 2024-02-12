Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 271.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 53.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.4% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 295,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $186.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

