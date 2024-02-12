Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.8 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.