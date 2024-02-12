Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $18,741,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $18,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

